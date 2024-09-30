In Pictures: Stormy weather brings further flooding and travel disruption to UK

Heavy rain has continued across parts of the UK, bringing more flooding and travel disruption.

According to the Met Office, some counties in southern and central England have had more than 250% of their average September rainfall.

Waves crash over the promenade in Folkestone, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Waves crash against the harbour wall during wet and windy weather in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A man walks past a flood sign in Liverpool amid heavy rain in parts of the country (Peter Byrne/PA)

A sign warns of flooding ahead on a road in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said a low-pressure system centred on the heart of the UK had brought the strong winds and heavy rain.

Heavy rain will be replaced by dry spells across much of the UK in a brief respite before a wet weekend, the Met Office said.

The heavy rain was not enough to deter people from taking their dogs for a walk in Sefton Park, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)