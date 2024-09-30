Harry hails ‘little legends’ at WellChild awards

The Duke of Sussex has hailed a group of “little legends” honoured at an awards ceremony, for “uplifting all those around you” despite serious illnesses.

Harry paid tribute to the children and teenagers recognised at the WellChild awards, who act as carers, fundraisers or just carry on with life as they cope with debilitating conditions.

His brief trip to the UK came as relations with his brother, the Prince of Wales remained strained, and despite travelling thousands of miles from California it is unlikely the duke visited William or his father the King, who is receiving treatment for cancer.

The duke appeared upbeat and relaxed for the evening presentation, and before the ceremony began was upstaged by a boisterous seven-year-old, Noah Nicholson, who threw his toys on the floor and delighted in Harry picking them up.

Harry told the young people and their families: “Thank you for your courage, your perseverance, your kindness and of course your humour. And thank you for being you and uplifting all those around you.

“The WellChild Awards is an event that never fails to inspire me.

“The stories of young people who battle against the odds, living lives filled with medical procedures, hospital stays and endless appointments, remind us all of the strength of the human spirit.

“For many of us it is a daily life we can hardly imagine, and yet somehow, the young people I meet are always smiling and every room they walk into seemingly lights up with warmth and positivity.”

The WellChild awards also celebrate the inspiring qualities of health, social care and education professionals and among the famous faces watching the ceremony was Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster.

When Harry met Noah, who has cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and other serious health issues, he chatted to the youngster and his mother, Tracey Nicholson, 42, from Grimsby.

Sir Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster arrive for the annual WellChild Awards 2024 (Yui Mok/PA)

The seven-year-old brought his prized comfort toys – George the cat and Ratty the Giraffe in the shape of a blanket – and delighted in throwing them on to the floor.

When Ms Nicholson said sorry for her son’s antics, Harry, who is WellChild’s patron, replied: “Don’t apologise, I love it.”

Noah’s mother said afterwards: “He’s in constant pain but is always happy and smiley. He’s just a very excitable boy and when he’s around people he just loves it.

“Nothing ever gets him down, he never cries unless the pain gets the better of him. He’s seriously ill fighting for his life so much, but he’s so happy.”

Harry spoke about his role as a father in his speech: “As a parent, I know a little about the emotional rollercoaster of parenting.

“But, when I hear about the care many of you mums, dads and family members provide; the level of round-the-clock care you offer; the skills you’ve had to learn; and the battles for support that you fight every single day – I am truly in awe.”

In past years he has been joined by wife Meghan but travelled alone to London from their home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California where the couple established a new life for themselves and their children Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.