Revolut, Chase and Modulr agree to join 159 anti-scam service

Revolut, Chase and Modulr have agreed to join the 159 short-code phone service that people can call to speak to their bank when they are worried about a potential scam.

The new joiners will mean that 159 covers 99.2% of UK current accounts, those behind the initiative said.

The arrival of Chase and Modulr takes the number of banking destinations on 159 up to 19, with Revolut becoming the 20th once it has completed its onboarding process in the weeks ahead.

Those who had already joined include Bank of Scotland, Barclays, Co-operative Bank, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds, Metro Bank, Monzo, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Starling, Tide, TSB, and Ulster Bank.

The service, which came into being following a collaboration between telecoms providers and UK banks, is celebrating its third birthday.

More than 700,000 calls have been made to 159 since it launched in September 2021.

Sean Hegarty, head of fraud for Chase, said: “The 159 hotline is a vital service, providing an even simpler way for customers to call Chase quickly if you suspect you’re being targeted by a scammer.”

Myles Stephenson, CEO and founder of Modulr, said: “Fraud prevention is more crucial than ever, and 159 has proven to be a vital tool in that fight.”

Woody Malouf, group head of financial crime at Revolut, said: “We are delighted to be joining 159, an incredibly important service that helps break the spell of the scammer.”

Simone Fox, director of specialist services at the Co-operative Bank, said that the bank receives 10,000 calls per month typically through 159, “which shows what a lifeline this is to our banking customers”.

Ruth Evans, chair of Stop Scams UK, said: “When we first introduced 159, our goal was to provide consumers with a simple, effective tool to protect themselves from cowardly scammers.

“Today, with 20 banking destinations now accessible through 159, even more people are safeguarded from potential threats. With over 1,000 consumers using the 159 service every day, it is a clear testament to its necessity and impact. Remember: If you receive an unexpected or suspicious call about your finances, stop, hang up, and call 159.”