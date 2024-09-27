Man, 58, denies drowning 70-year-old woman in west London

A 58-year-old man has denied drowning a 70-year-old woman in west London.

Clifford Cowen, of Kensington Park Gardens, Notting Hill, west London, denied murdering Rita Fleming on June 23 this year.

Ms Fleming’s body was found at her address in Golborne Road, west London, on that date, the Metropolitan Police have said.

The defendant wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and blue and green glasses as he entered his plea at Kingston Crown Court on Friday.

Joe Davidson, defending, said: “The essence of the defence, my lord, is that he didn’t do it – he didn’t kill her. `

He added: “He wasn’t there, he last saw her alive when he left the flat.”

Prosecutor Lisa Wilding KC told the court that the case centres on drowning with third-party involvement.

The Met previously confirmed that they were known to each other.

His trial will start on May 6 next year at the same court and is expected to last four weeks.