Jury considers verdicts in New Year’s Eve murder trial

A jury has begin deliberating on verdicts in the trial of a youth accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in London’s Primrose Hill last New Year’s Eve.

The 17-year-old fatally stabbed Harry Pitman in the neck as they waited to watch fireworks over the River Thames from the popular viewing point in north London, the Old Bailey has heard.

The youth, who was 16 at the time and cannot be identified for legal reasons, has denied Harry’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon.

On Friday, Mr Justice Cavanagh summed up the evidence and sent the jury out to consider its verdicts at 3.02pm.