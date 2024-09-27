Harry enters haunted maze in surprise TV appearance

The Duke of Sussex was filmed screaming as he ventured through a haunted maze with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night talk show, following a week of high-profile appearances in New York.

Harry did not take part in a typical interview with host Fallon, instead opting to become the first surprise guest to test a Halloween experience called Jimmy Fallon’s Tonightmares at the Rockefeller Centre in the Big Apple.

His appearance on the TV show comes after he carried out days of engagements in an east coast trip without the Duchess of Sussex during UN General Assembly High-Level Week and Climate Week.

The segment broadcast on US network NBC saw swear words bleeped out as Harry, who had a camera strapped to his chest, appeared jumpy while wandering through the maze.

When asked if he is easily scared, Harry said: “Not normally, but today might be different,” before appearing to be frightened by a dressed-up panda.

In a comical moment, the duke compared a haunted figure wearing a suit to a famous Canadian singer.

“Is that Michael Buble? Good job buddy,” Harry joked.

At the end of the experience, Harry pretended to throw a punch after being frightened while posing for a picture with Fallon.

“Brace yourself for 10 spine-chilling rooms that bring Jimmy’s worst nightmares to life with sinister characters and scares around every corner,” The Tonight Show’s YouTube page said.

It comes after Harry appeared as a star guest in the Clinton Global Initiative in New York on Tuesday, where he delivered a passionate speech calling for action to tackle the “pervasive threat” the online world poses for children.

“Our kids can’t wait,” he warned, while suggesting the harmful effects of social media meant people were being used for a “human experiment” rather than enjoying a “human experience”.

The duke’s Archewell Foundation launched the Parents Network last month as a support network for parents of children affected by online harm.

His appearance on the TV show also comes in the week a US judge ruled his US visa application should remain private despite him admitting taking drugs in his memoir.

Harry is set to briefly return to the UK to attend the WellChild annual awards next Monday.