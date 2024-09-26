University of Glasgow announces new principal and vice-chancellor

The University of Glasgow has appointed its 51st principal and vice-chancellor as it approaches its 575th anniversary.

Professor Andy Schofield will take up the role in autumn 2025, taking over from Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli who has held the post for 15 years.

Prof Schofield is currently vice-chancellor of Lancaster University, a position he has held since May 2020, and was previously pro-vice-chancellor and head of the College of Engineering at the University of Birmingham.

He will join the University of Glasgow on September 1 next year and have a four-week handover period with Sir Anton before taking up the role on October 1.

Prof Schofield said: “It is a great honour to have been appointed as the next principal and vice-chancellor of the University of Glasgow.

“Glasgow is an impressive, world-changing institution which has made huge strides under Sir Anton’s leadership.

“I very much look forward to building on his legacy and working with a brilliant set of colleagues to take the university forward.”

Sir Anton announced in April that he would be retiring next year from the university, which was founded in 1451.

Prof Schofield has an academic background in theoretical condensed matter physics, specialising in correlated electrons.

He studied natural sciences followed by a PhD at the University of Cambridge, where he was appointed to a research fellowship in 1992.

He moved to the US in 1994 and worked at Rutgers University for two years before returning to Cambridge.

In 1999, Prof Schofield moved to the University of Birmingham and was promoted to professor of theoretical physics in 2002.

He held a number of leadership positions within the university before becoming its pro-vice-chancellor.

Gavin Stewart, the University of Glasgow’s convener of court, said: “I am delighted Professor Schofield will be joining the university as its 51st principal and vice-chancellor.

“Professor Schofield has an exceptional academic record, along with the strategic vision and extensive leadership experience required to open the next successful chapter in our long and distinguished history.

“As the University of Glasgow approaches its 575th anniversary, I know everyone across our community will welcome Andy and will work with him to further raise our global ambitions and reputation.

“I would also like to put on record the court’s gratitude and appreciation to Sir Anton for leading the university over the past 15 years to its current strong position.

“I look forward to continuing to work with him over the next 12 months.”