Swinney: Binding ceasefire ‘essential’ in the Middle East

Scotland’s First Minister has said the situation in the Middle East is cause for the “deepest concern” as he called for a binding ceasefire in the region.

UK citizens are being urged to leave Lebanon after Israel launched an intense series of air strikes earlier this week.

The UK has joined the US, France and other allies in calling for an immediate temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, warning the escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah is “intolerable”.

Writing on X, Mr Swinney said: “The worsening situation in the Middle East is a cause of the deepest concern.

“It is essential that there is a binding ceasefire now to end the suffering in Gaza and to act to avoid escalating conflict in Lebanon.”

The joint statement from 12 allies, including the UK, calls for a 21-day ceasefire “to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement”, as well as a ceasefire in Gaza.

Signatories to the statement include: the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

It comes after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday addressed the UN Security Council with a plea for an end to the violence in both Lebanon and Gaza.

The UK has deployed 700 troops to Cyprus to prepare for a possible evacuation of thousands of Britons.

Mr Swinney said on Wednesday that the Scottish Government would work with the UK Government to ensure any Scots in Lebanon can leave safely.

According to the Gaza health ministry, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly a year ago.

The ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians in its count.