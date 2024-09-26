Samsung adds Hive smart thermostat control to SmartThings home hub app

Hive smart thermostat users will be able to control their devices from within Samsung’s SmartThings smart home app as part of an update to an ongoing link-up between the tech firm and British Gas.

As well as being able to remotely control their thermostat from the tech giant’s smart home platform, the SmartThings app will now also be able to automate connected appliances to reduce their electricity usage during peak hours.

Part of British Gas’ PeakSave scheme – which rewards customers for using less energy at peak periods with money off their bills – the automation will adjust the operating modes of appliances linked to the SmartThings app to take advantage of times when electricity is cheaper because more renewable energy is available.

Samsung also confirmed that a collaboration with Tesla was expanding to the UK, allowing those with a Tesla electric vehicle, Powerwall home battery, Solar Inverter or Wall Connector to access and control those devices from within the SmartThings app.

Deborah Honig, chief customer officer at Samsung UK and Ireland, said the increasing access to energy consumption controls across a range of appliances was vital for many, especially ahead of winter and rising utility bills.

“We know that controlling energy consumption is a top priority for our customers, and as we head into winter this becomes an even bigger priority,” she said.

“We are continually evolving our SmartThings energy management features and extending our partnerships with British Gas and Tesla, to make it even easier and more intuitive for customers to manage their home energy usage.

“By providing new automated tech solutions that help our customers save time, money and energy, we are seeing even more people do that ‘little bit extra’ every day to take care of their home and the planet.”

Dan Rosenfield, managing director of Hive, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Samsung to energise a greener, fairer future for our customers.

“As we head into winter, we are making it easier for our customers to save money on their energy bills and cut carbon through integrating our market-leading propositions into the SmartThings app.”