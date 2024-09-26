Baroness Warsi resigns from Conservative Party over ‘drift to the right’

Former Conservative Party co-chairwoman Baroness Sayeeda Warsi has resigned the party’s whip in the House of Lords, as she said the party is “hypocritical” and moved too far to the right.

Lady Warsi, who served in the cabinet during David Cameron’s premiership, said the party no longer resembled the one she represented in government. She was Britain’s first Muslim cabinet minister.

In response, the Conservative Party said she was the subject of an investigation inside the party over alleged “divisive language”.

Announcing her resignation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Baroness Warsi said: “It is with a heavy heart that I have today informed my whip and decided for now to no longer take the Conservative whip.

“This is a sad day for me. I am a Conservative and remain so but sadly the current party are far removed from the party I joined and served in Cabinet.

“My decision is a reflection of how far right my party has moved and the hypocrisy and double standards in its treatment of different communities. A timely reminder of the issues that I raise in my book Muslims Don’t Matter.”

She said she was prompted to resign over comments from some in the Conservative Party over the acquittal of Marieha Hussain, who was found not guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence on September 13.

She said: “I will not be gagged on a point of principle. And I am not prepared to play games behind closed doors.

“If Rishi Sunak’s party wants to retry and replay the ‘coconut trial’ despite the acquittal of Marieha Hussain, the clear legal findings and the overwhelming expert witness testimonies then I wish to do so publicly and transparently.

“It would be unfair to do this whilst continuing to take the Conservatives whip.

“I realise I have the privilege of platform and I have decided to exercise that privilege by speaking truth to power.”

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Complaints were received regarding divisive language by Baroness Sayeeda Warsi. Baroness Warsi was informed an investigation was about to begin earlier this week.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that all complaints are investigated without prejudice.”

Lady Warsi was appointed to the House of Lords in 2007. She first served in government as a Minister without Portfolio from 2010 until 2012. She later became a foreign minister and held a faith and communities brief until 2014.

She resigned in disagreement with the party’s policy on the Israel-Gaza war in August that year.

Lady Warsi later became a critic of the Conservative Party while representing the party in the Lords.

Earlier this year she told current Conservative leadership contender Robert Jenrick to “reflect on your language” after his comments during the riots in August.

Commenting on a social media video in which Mr Jenrick spoke of “sectarian gangs” in some cases “attacking white Britons”, Lady Warsi said: “Use this awful moment to reflect on your language and conduct and what impact it’s had on where the country finds itself.”