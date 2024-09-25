I would walk 5,000 steps – The Proclaimers back NHS Charities Together campaign

The Proclaimers, This Morning host Ben Shephard and former Strictly judge Dame Arlene Phillips are urging the public to walk more to help NHS Charities Together.

Scottish musical duo Craig and Charlie Reid, best known for their hit I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) as The Proclaimers, backed the Big Step campaign.

It aims to get people active in October by setting a target of walking 5,000 or 10,000 steps every day of the month, as well as raising money through donations to NHS Charities Together, which helps patients and staff.

In a video, Shephard said: “Every penny raised will go towards supporting the over a million NHS staff there are, the 500,000 patients and the 15,000 volunteers.

Ben Shephard hailed the Big Step campaign (Ian West/PA)

“It’s an extraordinary charity that desperately needs all of our support. As well as that, doing those steps is really good for your own health, so everyone’s a winner. Get stepping.”

Dr Ranj Singh, known for his appearances on Strictly and This Morning, TV and radio presenter Gaby Roslin, ITV doctor Hilary Jones, BBC presenter Ade Adepitan, and Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans also recorded video messages to encourage people to take up the walking challenge.

Dr Ranj said: “We know that walking can have significant benefits for your mental and physical health.

“As well as helping you stay mobile, exercise muscles and maintain a healthy weight, it’s a great stress reliever and can even help combat depression.

“There’s nothing like exercise-induced endorphins to make you feel good – and you’ll feel even better knowing you’re raising funds to help NHS charities while you’re at it.

Gaby Roslin said walking is good for your body, head and the planet (Ian West/PA)

“Anyone can take part regardless of ability. Just do whatever you can – it all counts and helps.”

Roslin, an avid walker who likes to do 20,000 steps a day, said the challenge means “you’re helping others and you’re helping yourself”.

She added: “Walking is good for your heart, your body, your soul, your head. And the planet. The NHS do an amazing job and we should all play our part by staying fit and healthy.”

NHS Charities Together funds community organisations, as well as counselling services, helplines, and other mental health support for staff.

There is no minimum target for those wanting to raise money for the Big Step campaign, which is in its second year.