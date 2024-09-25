Flooding forces 43 people to evacuate from holiday park

Flooding has forced 43 people to evacuate from a Northamptonshire holiday park.

Firefighters and police worked to evacuate residents until late on Tuesday night at Billing Aquadrome holiday park, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A “very limited” number of people remain at the site, the fire service added.

A man wades through floodwater at Cogenhoe Mill holiday park in Northamptonshire, which is next to Billing Aquadrome holiday park (Joe Giddens/PA)

It comes after parts of the UK saw more than the monthly average rainfall on Monday, with flash flooding damaging homes and disrupting travel.

Teams used 4×4 vehicles and PPE to help 43 people away from areas that were affected by the rising flood water.

West Northamptonshire Council carried out welfare checks on any vulnerable people at the site and provided an overnight rest centre and emergency bedding at Lings Forum Leisure Centre for 52 people and 22 dogs displaced by the flooding, the fire service said.

(PA Graphics)

Volunteers from the Red Cross and Re:Act are supporting people at the centre who have been provided with hot food and drink.

The firefighters left at about midnight but will be returning on Wednesday.

Pictures taken on Tuesday showed neighbouring Cogenhoe Mill holiday park flooded after the River Nene burst its banks.

Areas including Buckinghamshire, Northamptonshire and Warwickshire were among the worst hit on Monday, the Met Office said previously.

The Environment Agency had 26 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 54 flood alerts, meaning it is possible, in place across England on Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning – indicating heavy rain could cause some disruption – has been issued for the whole day on Thursday covering much of the north-east of England.

Between 20 and 30mm of rain could be seen widely, 50 to 70mm could fall in some locations and it is possible the Pennines and North York Moors could have between 80-100mm of rain.