World needs to do more to bring about ceasefire in Middle East – Harris

World leaders need to do more to bring about a ceasefire in the Middle East, Irish premier Simon Harris has said.

Speaking while attending the UN General Assembly in New York, Mr Harris said Israel had effectively opened up a second front in the war, with “catastrophic implications”.

US president Joe Biden told leaders during his address to the assembly that a diplomatic solution between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is still possible.

Mr Harris spoke to the media ahead of a meeting with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

It will be the first meeting between the Taoiseach and Mr Abbas since Ireland recognised the state of Palestine in May.

The Taoiseach said: “I think it is extraordinary concerning what we heard from the Secretary General to the United Nations (Antonio Guterres) today that, in his view, neither Israel nor Hamas seems to be in any way shape or form indicating that they are serious about a ceasefire.

“That should make all of the world sit up and take stock and most importantly take action.”

Referring to the situation in Lebanon, he added: “Israel has effectively opened up a second front in terms of a war in the Middle East with catastrophic implications.

“We have seen innocent children killed.

“We can’t in any way, shape or form allow this to become normalised.”

Mr Harris was asked if the US was doing everything it could to bring about a ceasefire.

He said: “I am very conscious of respecting the fact that other countries have to decide their own foreign policy.

“Ireland’s position is extremely clear.

“I don’t believe the world is doing everything it can to bring about a cessation of violence.

“I do think after the extraordinary grim analysis that we have seen today by Secretary General Guterres, I do think there is an onus on all of us, Ireland, the European Union, the United States of America, on every country that wants a ceasefire, to say what more can we do.

“I know how hard President Biden has worked to bring about a ceasefire.

“So far all of the efforts of the world, including the EU, have been ineffective.

“Therefore as people leave the UN General Assembly in the coming days I think there is an onus on us to say what more can we do.

“Because history will look back on this time as a time that the world failed the children of Palestine.”

The Taoiseach is also holding bilateral meetings with King Abdullah of Jordan and Mr Guterres.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Irish president Michael D Higgins are also attending the UN General Assembly.