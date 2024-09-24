Taoiseach to meet Palestinian Authority president

Irish premier Simon Harris is to hold a bilateral meeting with the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

It will be the first meeting between the Taoiseach and Mr Abbas since Ireland recognised the state of Palestine in May.

They will discuss efforts for a ceasefire in the Middle East, efforts to release Israeli hostages and the urgent need for aid to flow into Gaza.

Mr Harris said: “Ireland recognised the state of Palestine to help keep alive the hope of a two-state solution with Palestine and Israel living peacefully side-by-side.

“Today I will be asking President Abbas how we can support him and the Palestinian Authority in making that hope a reality.

“Ireland knows how important it is for a country to take its place on the global stage.”

Also on Tuesday, following the official opening of the United Nations General Assembly, the Taoiseach will hold bilateral meetings with King Abdullah of Jordan and the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.