Mothers pay tribute to children caught in rip tide as inquest begins

The mothers of two young people who died after being caught in a rip tide on Bournemouth beach have paid emotional tributes to the pair at the start of an inquest into their deaths.

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, drowned and eight other people were treated by paramedics after they are thought to have been caught in a rip tide next to the pier at the Dorset seaside resort on May 31 last year.

Dorset Police impounded the pleasure cruiser Dorset Belle – which ran trips from Bournemouth Pier – following the fatal incident and arrested a man in his 40s on suspicion of manslaughter.

But after consulting an expert as part of its investigation, the force said it had made the “evidence-based decision” that the movement of the Dorset Belle did not contribute to creating dangerous sea conditions during the incident.

Sunnah Khan died while swimming next to Bournemouth Pier (Stephanie Williams/Twitter/PA)

The force said the arrested man would face no further action.

During a pre-inquest review, coroner Rachael Griffin said the Dorset Belle was not a factor in their deaths.

She said: “I have ruled out the involvement of the Dorset Belle and it being a causative and contributory factor in Joe and Sunnah’s death.

“It would be speculative to link that boat to the deaths but also it’s important that within the evidence there may be reference to previous incidents.

“There is no evidence that the boat was previously involved in previous incidents, again that is speculative to say it was.”

Both families have thanked the emergency services for their efforts to try and save Joe and Sunnah.

Joe’s mother said the family has been “devastated” at the loss of their “generous, loving, caring, hard-working and funny” son.

Vanessa Abbess read a “pen portrait” and a statement on behalf of herself and husband Peter, paying tribute to the 17-year-old trainee chef for Southampton Football Club.

She told the Bournemouth hearing: “Joe was a wonderful son, brother and friend and we are all devastated by his death, he is greatly missed.

“Our family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was.

“Joe was generous, loving, caring, hard-working and funny. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are all so sorry that he will never be able to fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“Joe had a great life ahead of him and it is so tragic that he was snatched away from it. We all find a future without him in our lives very difficult to comprehend.”