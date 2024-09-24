Jet2 passenger died on flight to Liverpool – report

A Jet2.com passenger died onboard a flight to Liverpool, it has been reported.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest on the flight from Burgas, Bulgaria, according to aviation news website AIRLIVE.

Jet2.com confirmed that a passenger died.

The crew declared a medical emergency around two hours into the flight on September 16.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was diverted to Cologne, Germany.

A Jet2.com spokesperson said: “We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Burgas to Liverpool John Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

“Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”