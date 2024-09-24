Diana’s brother Earl Spencer says Al-Fayed never struck him as ‘upstanding gent’

Earl Spencer, the brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, has said allegations against Mohamed Al-Fayed are “appalling” and the former Harrods owner never struck him as an “upstanding gent”.

The 60-year-old said that Mr Al Fayed, whose son Dodi Fayed died alongside Diana in the 1997 car crash, “didn’t come across as a particularly savoury person”.

Five women claim they were raped by Mr Al Fayed, who died last year at the age of 94, with a number of others alleging sexual misconduct.

Five women claim they were raped by Mohamed Al-Fayed (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Earl Spencer told Times Radio: “I never met Mohamed Al-Fayed, actually. He was keen to meet after my sister’s death.

“The allegations are appalling and the victims deserve all our sympathy and it sounds as though Harrods is going to do the right thing but I can’t say Mohamed Al Fayed ever struck me as an upstanding gent so I’m not shocked, no. But I am appalled.”

It comes as former Harrods chief executive James McArthur said he was witness to “abhorrent” behaviour from the shop’s late owner.

Mr McArthur, who was chief executive for what he described as a “most unpleasant 10 months” in 2008, told the BBC he was “not aware” of any sexual abuse.

He said he was not aware of a Metropolitan Police investigation into Mr Al Fayed over the alleged assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Harrods has said “there is an ongoing internal review” that includes “looking at whether any current staff were involved in any of the allegations either directly or indirectly”.

It came after a former employee told BBC News that a manager, who still works at the store, failed to investigate after she complained about Mr Al Fayed’s inappropriate behaviour.

Harrods said that its internal review into possible staff involvement is supported by external counsel.

Sources within Harrods have said the business has accepted vicarious liability for the conduct of Mr Al Fayed for the purpose of settling claims of alleged victims brought to its attention since 2023, reaching settlements with the vast majority.