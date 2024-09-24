Activists attempt ‘genocide’ spray paint protest at Labour conference entrance

Protesters opposed to the Government’s approach to arms sales to Israel have spray painted “genocide conference” on a security entrance at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

Youth Demand claimed responsibility for the protest and said two of its supporters were taken away as they were part way through writing the “conference” part of their message.

The new Labour Government has suspended around 30 out of a total of 350 arms export licences to Israel, amid concerns they could be used in violations of international humanitarian law in the Gaza conflict.

Protesters attempted to graffiti ‘genocide conference’ on the outside of the conference centre (Peter Byrne/PA)

A Youth Demand spokesperson said: “Labour is still arming Israel despite a majority of the public backing a complete arms embargo.

“Despite admitting there is a ‘clear risk’ of ‘serious violation of international humanitarian law’, they have spinelessly suspended less than 10% of arms licences.”