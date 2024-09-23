UK Government must do better in resetting relations with Stormont – O’Neill

The new UK Government needs “to do better” in terms of resetting relations with political parties in Northern Ireland, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

Ms O’Neill was speaking to MLAs as she said she hoped Westminster would be a partner in rebuilding the derelict Casement Park stadium in west Belfast.

During ministerial questions, Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney asked Ms O’Neill if she thought the rebuild of the GAA stadium should proceed as a matter of urgency.

The First Minister said: “Yes I do, and I think that last Friday when the British Government made a number of announcements that were not in the interests of the people here, was a very poor start to any kind of reset that this new government wants to have with us.

“They need to do better.”

Casement Park was earmarked as a venue for the Euros hosted by the UK and Ireland in 2028.

However, the Government announced recently that it would not help fund the project for the Euros because the risk of missing the tournament deadline was too high.

It also expressed concerns about how the cost of the project had potentially risen to more than £400 million.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Casement Park was a flagship project for the Stormont Executive (Gareth Chaney/PA)

Attention has now turned to whether Westminster will instead provide funding for the stadium to be redeveloped for GAA use.

Ms O’Neill told the Assembly: “Casement Park must be built. It is a flagship Executive project.

“It is something that both the British and the Irish governments have committed to.

“We know what the quantum of funding is available from the Irish Government, we know what our Executive has set aside.

“We now need to see the British Government fulfil its commitment if they want to be a partner.

“I hope they will be a partner in terms of getting Casement built because the economic potential that comes from being able to invest in this site, the state-of-the-art facilities, what it means for gaelic games, what it means for the local economy and job creation, we need to push forward and get this done, it has gone on for far too long.

“The Euros unfortunately have passed us by because of inaction, but I think now we are in a scenario where we must move forward and get Casement built.”

Mr Kearney asked if the First Minister agreed that rebuilding the stadium would be the spur for wider investment.

Ms O’Neill said: “I think the economic benefits speak for themselves so we just need to get on and get the stadium built now.

“It is much wider, it will be to the huge benefit of west Belfast in terms of that local economy, but it is much wider than that in terms of what the construction of Casement Park will do.

“What it means for gaels, what it means for job creation, what it means for growing our economy, it is quite significant and we must now move on and get it done.”

In 2011, the Stormont executive committed £62.5 million to the Casement project. The GAA sporting body said it will contribute £15 million.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million towards the project and said this funding remains in place even without the stadium being built for the Euros.