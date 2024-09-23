Sadiq Khan to promote London in events with global leaders during New York visit

The Mayor of London will be promoting the capital as a leading destination for business, tourism and sport in a series of events with global leaders during a trip to New York.

Sadiq Khan will be in the US city this week during the United Nations General Assembly.

The mayor is due to speak at a number of events, including the Concordia Annual Summit, a global affairs forum that works to address the world’s most pressing needs, the Climate Pledge Summit and the NYC Climate Week Hub, according to his office.

He will also meet senior sporting officials to talk about hosting more sports events in the capital.

London hosted Major League Baseball, Diamond League Athletics and the Champions League final this summer and will host the final of the women’s Rugby World Cup next year.

Mr Khan said: “I am looking forward to visiting New York to bang the drum for London as the perfect location for global businesses to expand, invest and to hold sporting events.

“With so many key business leaders and politicians in New York this week, this really is the perfect time to promote London on the global stage – whether as an exciting tourist destination or the host of the world’s best sporting events.

“It is also an important week for global leaders to restate their commitment to tackle climate change, to learn from other cities and nations and showcase how London remains at the forefront of global action.”

Mr Khan will also be in New York in his capacity as chairman of C40 Cities – a global network of nearly 100 mayors united in their aim to confront the climate crisis.

C40 executive director Mark Watts said: “This UN General Assembly and New York Climate Week come at a pivotal time, amidst an upcoming election in the USA and following the general election here in the UK.

“The world will be watching to see how global leaders are addressing or, in many cases, delaying action on the climate crisis.

“That is why Mayor Khan’s role this week, representing both London and C40 Cities, is so crucial.

“His unwavering dedication to creating healthier and greener cities sets a powerful example for city and national leaders around the globe.

“His presence here highlights the leading role of mayors in building a sustainable and inclusive future for all.”