Number of people sentenced for offences linked to riots reaches 300

Some 300 people have now been sentenced for offences in connection with the riots and disorder that broke out in parts of the country following the knife attack at a Southport dance studio on July 29 that left three girls dead.

Here are some of the key statistics, based on data compiled by the PA news agency.

– What is the age range of the people sentenced?

The oldest person to be sentenced is William Morgan, 69, of Walton in Merseyside, who was jailed for two years and eight months for violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon – a cosh – during unrest in Liverpool on August 3, in which police were attacked and a library was set on fire.

(PA Graphics)

The youngest is a 12-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, who threw stones at police after rioting erupted outside a mosque in Southport on July 31 and who was given a 12-month referral order plus a three-month curfew order, while his father received a six-month parenting order.

Some 47 of the 300 people sentenced are under 21, or 16% of the total. This includes 15 under the age of 18.

A further 35 (12%) are aged 21 to 24, while 46 (15%) are aged 25 to 29.

This means 43% of people sentenced so far are under the age of 30.

Some 93 people sentenced, or just under a third of the total (31%), are aged 30 to 39, while 49 (16%) are aged 40 to 49, 20 (7%) are aged 50 to 59 and 10 (3%) are 60 and over.

– How many people have been sent to jail?

A total of 275 of the 300 people received immediate custodial sentences, including three under-18s.

Of the 25 others, six received suspended jail sentences; 12 (all aged under 18) received referral orders; two (both under 18) received detention and training orders; two were fined; two received community orders; and one was ordered to do 120 hours’ unpaid work.

– What are the longest jail sentences so far?

The longest is nine years, which was handed to Thomas Birley, 27, of Swinton in South Yorkshire, who pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon, for his actions as part of the mob that besieged a Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers, in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4.

A fire is extinguished by police officers during the anti-immigration protest outside the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, South Yorkshire on August 4 (Danny Lawson/PA)

The next longest jail term was given to David Wilkinson, 48, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to violent disorder, attempted arson and racially aggravated criminal damage for his role in the disturbances in the city on August 3, for which he received a sentence of six years.

A jail term totalling four years and eight months was handed to John Honey, 25, of Hull, who pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, racially aggravated criminal damage and violent disorder during the August 3 unrest in the city.

Abderrahim Elmuoden, 20, of North Tyneside, was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail for his role in the August 3 disorder in Hull, after pleading guilty to racially aggravated criminal damage, violent disorder, arson and two counts of burglary.

– What is the shortest jail sentence so far?

Four weeks, given to Shane Dennis, 30, of Knowle in Bristol, who pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence after shouting racist remarks during unrest in the city on August 3.

A slightly longer jail sentence of seven weeks was given to Jake Grainger-Quinn, 29, who pleaded guilty to a public order offence in Whitehall in central London on July 31, when he was part of a crowd rushing at and pushing against a police cordon.

– What is the average length of jail sentences?

The average is 24 months.

– What is the most common offence for which people have been sentenced?

Violent disorder. Some 245 of the 300 people sentenced so far had been charged with violent disorder, either by itself or in combination with other charges.

Other charges that have led to jail sentences include assaulting emergency workers, possession of a knife or sharp object in a public place, publishing written material to stir up racial hatred, and causing racially aggravated intentional harassment.

– Which police forces account for the most number of people sentenced?

(PA Graphics)

Four police forces together account for just over half of those sentenced: South Yorkshire (57 people, or 19% of the total), Merseyside (48, or 16%), Cleveland (28, or 9%) and Humberside (24 or 8%).

The next highest forces are Avon & Somerset (23 or 8%); Devon & Cornwall (22, 7%); Greater Manchester (17, 6%) and the Metropolitan Police (15, 5%).