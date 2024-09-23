Many people believe their area has changed for the worse, survey suggests

Almost half of people believe their local area has changed for the worse over the past few years, according to research.

A survey of more than 2,000 people by the Big Issue magazine also found that a similar number did not think the government was doing enough to help those in poverty.

Two in five respondents suggested that doing more to reduce energy bills would do the most to support those living in poverty.

Only 7% of those questioned said their local area had improved in recent years.

The Big Issue Group is launching a Big Community initiative, designed to bring local people together to find solutions to poverty in their areas, and to call for real government action.

The group is calling for a poverty zero law, which would force every government to set legally binding targets to reduce poverty, as with net zero.

The Big Issue said it is estimated that 3.8 million people in the UK live in extreme poverty, struggling to feed, clothe, and keep themselves warm, twice as many as seven years ago.

John Bird, founder of the Big Issue, said: “Poverty is out of control, and our politicians repeatedly fail to act fast enough. We refuse to accept this.

“A new poverty zero law would hold their feet to the fire. It’s not all bad news. Our poll shows people still believe in the power of community and working together to achieve change.

“That’s why, for the first time, we’re taking the Big Issue on the road. We want to bring local people together and support communities to tackle poverty head on.”

The first Big Community Roadshow will visit Newcastle upon Tyne next week, with the social enterprise’s various teams based in the city for a week to listen, support and report on overlooked local issues.

More dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.