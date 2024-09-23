Irish peacekeepers in Lebanon ‘safe and accounted for’ amid Israeli strikes

All Irish soldiers on a peacekeeping mission in Lebanon are “safe and accounted for”, Ireland’s Defence Forces said.

Ireland’s premier Simon Harris has said they are closely monitoring the situation involving Irish troops.

Israel launched its deadliest and most intense barrage against Hezbollah in nearly a year on Monday in strikes that have killed more than 180 people in Lebanon.

Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against the militant group.

Oglaigh na hEireann confirmed that all its personnel deployed in Lebanon are safe and accounted for and are “actively monitoring the evolving situation”.

It added: “Despite the increased tensions and volatility in the region, particularly within the area of operations for the 124 Infantry Battalion, framework operations continue where possible.

“The safety of our personnel remains a priority as they continue to promote peace and stability in the region. Our troops continue to demonstrate their commitment to their mission, working to uphold security and cooperation in this challenging environment.”

It thanked the families and friends of its personnel for their “steadfast support throughout this deployment”.

The Taoiseach said he was “deeply concerned” by the escalation of military actions on the Israeli-Lebanon border and called on all sides to pull back from “the brink of all-out war”.

Mr Harris said: “I am extremely concerned by the overnight bombardment of southern Lebanon, the massive loss of life reported there and the spectre that now arises of a second catastrophic front in the war in the Middle East.”

Mr Harris said that he is closely monitoring the situation with Irish troops.

“The Government is receiving regular updates, and the Chief of Staff and Defence Forces are in constant contact and monitoring developments. Our troops in Unifil are well trained and their safety is our main concern,” he added.

The Taoiseach will meet a number of heads of government and state from the Middle East at the UN.