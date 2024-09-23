Chief constable does not plan on meeting murdered banker’s family

Police Scotland’s chief constable says she has no plans to meet with the family of Alistair Wilson, who was murdered in Nairn almost 20 years ago, but she is “absolutely committed” to deliver justice for them.

The family of the 30-year-old banker said they had lost confidence in the senior leadership of the police to solve the murder.

Mr Wilson, a father of two, was shot on his doorstep in November 2004. His killer has never been found.

Last week, a complete reinvestigation of the case was ordered by Scotland’s top law officer, the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said an ‘extensive’ investigation had taken place (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Chief Constable Jo Farrell was asked about the Wilson family’s criticism of the way police conducted the investigation.

Speaking to journalists at Police Scotland’s headquarters in Tulliallan, Fife, she said: “We’re absolutely committed to trying to solve and get justice for the family of Alistair Wilson.

“We have a really, really strong record around major investigations and homicide.

“We have a new SIO (senior investigating officer) and a new team appointed, that’s been in consultation with the Lord Advocate.

“This has been, over a number of years, a very, very extensive investigation.”

She said she did not have “immediate plans” to meet with the Wilson family.

Pressed on whether she would meet with the family if they asked, the chief constable said it is important for the SIO and family liaison officers to build a relationship.

Last week, Mr Wilson’s eldest son, Andrew Wilson, was sharply critical of the head of major crime, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Livingstone.

The 24-year-old said: “I cannot understand why Paul Livingstone hasn’t been sacked and if Jo Farrell won’t rethink our request for a meeting, then it brings into question her position too.

“What we have suffered is nothing short of incompetent police leadership and, if it continues, it risks getting in the way of catching my dad’s killer and getting the justice we as a family deserve.”

Last week, Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said: “We have recently received new instruction from the Lord Advocate to reinvestigate the murder of Alistair Wilson.

“Officers remain committed and determined to identify Alistair’s killer and to get justice for his family.

“We are in the process of identifying the investigation team and it will be overseen by a detective chief superintendent in their capacity as a strategic senior investigation officer.

“They will conduct a thorough reinvestigation of this murder.

“Unresolved murder cases are never closed in Scotland and there is no time bar to providing the police with information.

“We would appeal to anyone who may have information not yet shared with the police to come forward and report.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 515 of March 4 2022 and Operation Sorn or e-mail SCDHOLMESAberdeen@scotland.pnn.police.uk