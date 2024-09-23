Business concerns about workers’ rights Bill will be addressed, says Reeves

Employer concerns about the Government’s workers’ rights package have been “addressed and understood”, Rachel Reeves said as she sought to reassure businesses about the legislation.

The Chancellor insisted the Government does not want to make it harder for companies to hire temporary workers or students with its Employment Rights Bill as she faced business chiefs during an event at Labour’s annual party conference.

It came amid a series of discussions with unions and businesses over the details of the party’s plans to bolster protections for workers ahead of the draft law’s introduction to Parliament, with further meetings expected over the coming weeks.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)

The reforms are set to include a ban on “exploitative” zero-hours contracts and fire and rehire practices.

The Employment Rights Bill is also expected to remove restrictions on trade unions, including the Conservative government’s law aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during strikes.

Ministers were asked about the balance between employee and employer protections as they faced business leaders at a conference event on Monday afternoon.

Ms Reeves told the audience: “We’ll be publishing more details in the next couple of weeks, but I hope that you see that your concerns have been addressed and understood.

“We want to get this right. We want to make sure that work pays for working people, but we also know we need to support businesses.”

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the event: “This is the floor rising. It’s not dictating to businesses, it’s not forcing things on people if they don’t want them.”

Labour’s manifesto committed to banning “exploitative zero-hours contracts” as part of its wider Make Work Pay agenda, but the party has said it would consult with businesses and unions before passing legislation, a process that started last month.