Unite billboard campaign urges Government to reverse winter fuel allowance cuts

A leading union is unveiling a series of billboards as part of its call on the Government to reverse its controversial cuts to winter fuel allowance.

Several billboards will appear in Liverpool, where Labour’s annual conference opens on Sunday.

Funded by Unite, they include the message “Defend the winter fuel payment” and show a pensioner huddled over a heater.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, described the winter fuel payment cut as “cruel”.

The union plans to raise the issue at Labour’s conference on Monday.

Interviewed on Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips on Sky News, she said the priority she would like to hear from the Prime Minister was that he is going to reverse the decision.

“It’s a cruel policy. He needs to reverse it. And I’d like him to say that he’s made a mis-step and to reverse that policy. I’d also like him to say that we’re not going to take this country down austerity mark 2.

“People voted for change. They need to see change. He needs to reverse the winter fuel allowance [decision] and let people have that £300 they can put their heating on this winter.

“The reality here is it’s a mis-step. You’ve got a situation where the poorest in our society, the first thing that Labour does is take away the winter fuel allowance from the poorest in our society whilst they leave the most wealthiest people pretty much untouched.”

Writing in the Observer newspaper on Sunday, the Unite leader said first steps were critical and about-turns “absolutely necessary”.

She wrote: “Dying in an early ditch for policies most people hate is not only silly politics, but it can also set the public mood.

“This is particularly so when the decision you are defending delivers so little towards whatever plan you have and is instead seen as punitive.

“Labour’s decision to cut winter fuel payments is one such policy. It is particularly important because it relates so deeply to the story of this new government. Targeting everyday people without much money is cruel, not tough.

“Most people will forgive you for making a mistake. We all make them, after all. But doubling down? Refusing to change tack? Many will be less impressed by that.”