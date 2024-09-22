Healey sets out plan to fast-track cyber experts to combat Putin’s online threat

Gamers and cyber experts will be fast-tracked into the country’s online defence forces to help thwart the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, Defence Secretary John Healey said.

The new “cyber track” will have different selection and basic training requirements to other branches of the armed services.

The Sun on Sunday revealed that suspected Russian actors have been caught trying to hack into Britain’s core defence structure 90,000 times over the past two years.

Mr Healey, who will set out details of his plans in a speech at Labour’s conference in Liverpool on Monday, also eased “outdated” recruitment requirements for the wider armed forces.

Over 100 recruitment policies have been scrapped or updated since Labour entered Government, including measures blocking some sufferers of hay fever, eczema and acne, and some injuries that have fully healed.

Mr Healey also promised a new ambition to make a conditional offer to would-be recruits within 10 days and confirmation of a training start date within 30 days.

The Defence Secretary said: “Labour is a party with historic roots in Britain’s armed forces. We are deeply proud of those who serve our country and we are determined to tackle the crisis in recruitment and retention caused by years of Conservative hollowing-out.

“Our armed forces rightly set the highest standards and with Labour that will continue. At the same time, we will unblock the bottlenecks, the needless red tape and delays which are turning great talent away from our forces.

“As the world changes, and threats evolve, we also need to ensure our recruitment is right for the 21st century.

“That’s why we will remove unnecessary barriers and fast-track bright candidates into cyber defence to help face down Putin’s online aggression.

“Alongside the largest pay rise in 20 years for existing troops, Labour is getting on with fixing the foundations of our armed forces and supporting the brave men and women who keep Britain safe.”

Mr Healey used a Sun on Sunday interview to give more detail of his cyber plans, telling the newspaper: “If you are good at tech, if you have a passion for cyber, if you’re good at gaming, then you may have the skills that the British military needs.”