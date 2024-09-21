Express & Star
In Pictures: Veterans watch as paratroopers leap to mark the Battle of Arnhem

Events were held in the Netherlands to mark the 80th anniversary of an operation that did not achieve its key objective.

Published
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem

Veterans were joined by royalty in the Netherlands at the 80th anniversary of a key battle in the Allies’ move to liberate Europe from Nazi rule.

The event commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Arnhem, part of Operation Market Garden, a manoeuvre intended to create a route for the Allied forces into northern Germany in September 1944.

While the operation succeeded in capturing the Dutch cities of Eindhoven and Nijmegen, it failed in its key objective – securing the bridge over the Rhine at Arnhem.

Modern-day paratroopers from several Nato countries imitated the actions of their predecessors in taking a leap.

80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
A US plane passes in front of the moon before paratroopers take the leap (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Paratroopers from eight counties took part (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Paratroopers preparing to land (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Members of the Red Devils display team during a event at Memorial Square at Ginkelse Heide, Netherlands(Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
A member of the British armed forces takes a photo of paratroopers (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Veterans during an event at Memorial Square in Ginkelse Heide (Ben Birchall/PA)

Further events are planned for Sunday in remembrance of Operation Market Garden.

On Saturday, King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands was present to honour the veterans and lay a wreath to the fallen.

80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (front row, second from left) during a event at Memorial Square (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Paratroopers marked the anniversary (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Veterans salute (front row,left) (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
A veteran salutes Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands meets veterans (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Comrades were remembered (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
Veterans watch the proceedings (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (front row, third from left) looks to the sky (Ben Birchall/PA)
80th anniversary of Battle of Arnhem
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands placing a wreath (Ben Birchall/PA)
