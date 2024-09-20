Sky Glass users complain of TVs not turning on as issue hits platform

Sky Glass TV owners and streaming service users have reported being unable to turn on their devices after an issue hit the platform.

Some users first reported issues on Thursday evening, but many have continued to flag problems into Friday – with the company now directing users to manually reset their devices to fix the issue.

Sky Glass is a smart TV which works over an internet connection, allowing users to stream content directly without the need for a satellite dish or aerial.

The issue appears to have also hit users of Sky’s Stream “puck” device, a small streaming box which gives users access to film and TV from a variety of Sky services and on-demand platform.

Many users have reported being unable to even turn on their TVs or devices as a result of the problem.

Posting to its official Help Team account on X, Sky confirmed some Glass and Stream customers were “currently experiencing technical issues when trying to switch on their devices”.

“Our technical teams are working hard to fix this,” the firm said.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

However, the company has not confirmed then cause of the problem, or when users could expect it to be resolved.

Instead, it is directing users to a guide on its website which tells users how to reset their device by placing it into a “recovery process”.