What the papers say – September 19

Exploding walkie-talkies which killed 20 people and injured hundreds in Lebanon dominate Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and The Sun all lead on the second wave of electronic device explosions.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph both report Israel has declared a “new phase” of its war against Iran-backed militants after the booby-trapped devices exploded.

The Metro says Israel’s secret service is believed to be responsible for the explosives hidden in the devices sold to Hezbollah by a Hungarian firm.

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the latest round of deadly blasts bring fresh fears of escalating conflict across the Middle East.

The Daily Mail carries an interview with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu where he accuses the UK Government of “undermining Israel” and slammed Labour’s “misguided” policies.

The Financial Times focuses on the US Federal Reserve cutting benchmark interest rates by half a percentage point. This move marked the first easing cycle since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The i’s front page leads on allegations surrounding a nursery firm started by Labour MP Jas Athwal.

Lastly, the Daily Star concentratesWhat the on Sir Keir Starmer being gifted £100,000 worth of freebies since late 2019, dubbing him “King of the Cadgers”.