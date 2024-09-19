King expresses shock and sadness at ‘catastrophic’ floods in central Europe

The King has conveyed his profound shock and sadness at the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in central Europe.

Charles said he and the Queen send their “deepest and most heartfelt condolences” to those who have lost loved ones as he issued a message of support to people affected by the crisis.

Several nations have been hit, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, as a result of a low pressure system that began dumping record rainfall in the region last Thursday.

Firefighters pump water and mud from city streets and help clean the city of Glogow that was hit by a high flood wave in south-western Poland (KG PSP via AP/PA)

Authorities have reported 23 deaths so far, with seven each in Poland and Romania, five in Austria and four in the Czech Republic.

In northern Italy, more than 1,000 people were evacuated overnight in the Emilia-Romagna region and the Lamone river has overflown its banks near Bagnacavallo.

The King, in a written message signed Charles R, said: “My wife and I are profoundly shocked and saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in central Europe.

“Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring and personal ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to all those who have so tragically lost their loved ones, their homes and their livelihoods.

“We have immense admiration for the sheer courage and dedication of the emergency services across the region who have clearly worked relentlessly to provide desperately-needed support, relief and assistance to the countless people whose lives and properties have been dreadfully disrupted.”

The European Union’s head office warned this week that the combination of floods in central Europe and deadly wildfires in Portugal are joint proof of a “climate breakdown” that will become the norm unless drastic action is taken.