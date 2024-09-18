William writes foreword for memoir by Rob Burrow’s widow

The Prince of Wales has written the foreword to a memoir by Rob Burrow’s widow about her life with the motor neurone disease (MND) campaigner.

Lindsey Burrow has penned Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up, which is due to be published next week.

William paid a personal tribute to the “legend of rugby league” and MND campaigner Burrow after his death from the disease in June.

He was diagnosed with MND barely two years after ending his stellar playing career, but refused to give up the fight and threw himself into a campaign to raise awareness of the condition and help raise funds to find a cure.

William presenting Rob Burrow with his CBE medal (Phil Noble/PA)

The prince, who surprised Burrow and former teammate Kevin Sinfield by presenting them with their CBEs for services to MND awareness in January, said about Burrow: “He taught us ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream’.”

During the visit to Leeds to meet the two former rugby league players, William also met the campaigner’s wife and is said to have been moved by how she was handling such a difficult situation with strength and positivity.

Publicity for the book states: “Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family & Never Giving Up explores the deepest reserves of resilience, personal sacrifice and hope that Lindsey Burrow exhibited on a daily basis when her family’s life was upended by the terminal MND diagnosis.

“Juggling her day job for the NHS as a physiotherapist, with round-the-clock care for Rob, who couldn’t move or talk, and could only eat with Lindsey’s assistance, she simultaneously raised her brilliant young family and helped to raise awareness for MND.”