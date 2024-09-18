What the papers say – September 18

A wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon and Syria dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times says the “simultaneous detonations maim thousands of militia fighters” while The Daily Telegraph reports the explosions rocked Hezbollah with 3,000 people injured and nine killed.

The attack is labelled a “cyberhit” by The Independent while the Financial Times says a child is among the dead from the explosions of “low-tech pagers”.

The Guardian says Hezbollah has vowed to strike back at Israel, who have been blamed for the attacks, while the Daily Mail reports the explosions have put the Middle East on the brink.

“Exploding pager hell” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which splits its front page between Lebanon and an interview with a young man at the centre of the Huw Edwards case after the former newsreader was spared a jail term for three counts of making indecent images of children.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express says 1.7 million households will not turn on their heating this winter to save money.

The Metro concentrates on the bravery of Hannah Hunt as Kyle Clifford, the ex-boyfriend of her sister Louise Hunt, faces court accused of killing Hannah, her mother, Carol, and sister, Louise.

And the Daily Star reports that a scientific discovering could result in a real-life zombie incident with the deceased coming back to life.