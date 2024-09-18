Welsh National Opera strike plans paused after ‘productive discussions’

Planned strikes by members of the chorus at the Welsh National Opera (WNO) will be “paused” following talks in a dispute over cuts.

Equity said strikes planned for September 21 and 29 will not go ahead follows “productive discussions” with WNO management over the past week.

A strike on October 18 remains in place and action short of a strike will still be taken by chorus members throughout the season as originally planned.

Equity said: “A deal has not yet been reached and despite pausing strike action at this time, the chorus continue to be concerned about the implications and any implementation of management’s current proposals.

“The pause will allow time for further talks to take place with the hope of reaching an agreement with WNO management which addresses core concerns over job losses, pay cuts and compulsory redundancies.”

Simon Curtis, Equity Wales official, said: “We’re encouraged by recent positive engagement from WNO management so far, which is why our members made the decision to pause strike action. However, we are not out of the woods yet and an agreement ensuring the jobs and livelihoods of the chorus has not been reached.”