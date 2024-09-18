Welsh Labour minister defends cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners

The Welsh Labour government has defended cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Conservative members of the Senedd called for the Welsh government to back their demands for winter fuel payments to be restored to all pensioners during a debate on Wednesday.

The Tories warned that the cut could lead to more pensioners dying, with around 400,000 households in Wales likely to lose up to £300 per person.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said the cut to winter fuel payments was necessary to address a ‘£22 billion black hole’ in public finances (Darren Staples/PA)

But Welsh Labour minister Jane Hutt defended the move, insisting there was a hole in the public purse and “difficult decisions are now being taken”.

Universal payments for all pensioners were ended by the UK government earlier this month, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves saying the move was necessary to address a “£22 billion black hole” in the public finances.

The support will still be available for pensioners on means-tested benefits and pension credits.

While Welsh Labour defeated the Conservative’s motion to call on the UK government to restore the payments, the Siambr (Senedd debating chamber) was largely empty of the ruling party’s members, with just two speaking in favour of the cut.

Joel James, Conservative MS for South Wales East, said: “The Labour Party’s own research has estimated that, by scrapping the universal winter fuel payments, excess deaths will increase by almost 4,000 people.”

He argued the £22 billion financial black hole claim has been “repeatedly shown to be disingenuous and manufactured by the Labour Party” and branded the move short-sighted and callous.

He said: “It will risk pushing thousands of pensioners into fuel poverty.

“Over 100,000 will see it cut in my region alone. It creates a sharp cliff edge for those whose income is just above pension credit levels.”

He added: “Making older people, some disabled, some suffering from chronic and terminal illnesses who feel the cold more deeply, afraid to turn on their heating in case they get a bill they cannot afford neither makes moral nor financial sense.”

Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales West, accused Labour of continuing the austerity measures of the last Conservative government, which she said deepen inequality.

Ms Hutt, the social justice secretary, argued it was important to remember the context of the change.

She said: “There is a £22 billion black hole in the public purse, and difficult decisions are now being taken by the new UK Government as a result, as has been said across this Chamber, of 14 years of Tory austerity and economic mismanagement.”

She added that the Welsh government needs to “use all the levers and powers that we have” to support older people across Wales who are impacted by the change.

However, Ms Hutt’s comments come after she previously warned an end to universal payments “risks pushing some pensioners into fuel poverty”.

Labour defeated the Conservative motion 24 votes to 23.