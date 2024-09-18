Scotland’s best days are ahead, says Sarwar on referendum anniversary

Scotland’s best days are ahead, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said on the 10th anniversary of the independence referendum.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Sarwar said the people of Scotland had lived through a “decade of turbulence, division and decline in our politics” since the 2014 vote to stay in the UK.

With one eye on the Holyrood election in 2026, the Scottish Labour leader said the country can “begin the work of clearing up the mess left by the SNP” after the vote.

“This week, lots of politicians will want to focus on what happened in the past – but I want to focus on the future of Scotland and how we can make our country thrive,” he said.

“The decade since the referendum has been a decade of turbulence, division and decline in our politics.

“Whether it was the Tories at Westminster or the SNP at Holyrood, the sad fact is that the people of Scotland have been failed by their governments.

“The consequence of this is that every institution in Scotland is now weaker than when the SNP and the Tories came to power.”

Mr Sarwar added: “After almost two decades of Tory and SNP failure, Scotland voted decisively for change on the fourth of July by delivering 37 Scottish Labour MPs.

“We now have a chance clear up the mess that was left by the Tories and, in 2026, we hope to have the opportunity to begin the work of clearing up the mess left by the SNP.

“Because, unlike our political opponents, Scottish Labour firmly believes that Scotland’s best days lie ahead of us.

“I believe a different future is possible.

“Scots should not have to put up with a failing Government that is bad with your money, bad with your public services and bad with the economy.

“I don’t care how people voted in the past – what I care about is the better and fairer Scotland that we can build together.

“Let’s work together so we can deliver the change we all need and usher in a decade of national renewal for Scotland.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater said her party hoped to mark the 20th anniversary in an independent Scotland.

She said: “So much has changed in the last 10 years, but I will always remember the optimism and the hope I felt that day.

“For that short 24-hour window, we had the power to take our future into our own hands.

“The last decade could have been so different, with Scotland spared the devastating impact of continued Tory rule and a disastrous Brexit that has increased prices, cost jobs and curbed our right to travel.

“The need for independence is still clear to me. It is about empowering our communities and building a future that represents the hopes and values of the people of Scotland.”

She said there are “many crucial” policy areas where Scotland does not have the power to make vital changes, adding: “The Scottish Greens will do everything we can to ensure that by the time the 20th anniversary of the day comes around, we are celebrating rather than thinking about what could have been, and are doing it in a fairer, greener and independent Scottish republic.”