Ed Miliband says Labour will take on clean energy ‘blockers’

Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband has vowed to “take on the blockers, the delayers, the obstructionists” to build clean energy infrastructure.

Speaking at trade body Energy UK’s annual conference in London, he said the renewable energy transition is the “economic justice, energy security and national security fight of our time”.

He said switching to clean energy is not just about climate change, but that “dependence on fossil fuels leaves us deeply vulnerable as a country, and the Government’s view is that we simply can’t go on like this”.

It comes weeks before energy bills are due to get more expensive again this winter, partly as a result of rising gas prices.

Regulator Ofgem said the average household bill is set to increase by £149 from October after it increased the quarterly price cap for the winter months.

The Government has faced criticism for recent cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Under plans announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July, winter fuel payments will be restricted to those receiving pension credit, meaning around 10 million people will lose out this winter. About 11.5 million people used to receive the benefit.

Mr Miliband did not address the controversy, but said that as long as the UK is “stuck on the rollercoaster of volatile international markets” the country “simply won’t have control of our energy bills”.

“Cheap, clean” renewable energy, meanwhile, will help “offer us price stability”, he added.

Mr Miliband’s comments also come against a backdrop of fast-growing demands on Britain’s electricity network as it transitions to renewables.

Last year, research by the International Energy Agency (IEA) found that engineers will need to roll out 600,000km of electric cabling before 2040 to help meet growing electricity demands.

The Labour Government has already introduced a swathe of changes since the general election, including forming a new state energy investment firm, GB Energy, to help boost renewables in recent months.

It is also consulting on reforms to the planning system designed to make it easier to upgrade the power grid and build clean energy projects.

He said: “Previous governments have ducked, dithered and delayed these difficult decisions… it’s the poorest in our society who have paid the price.”

Mr Miliband added that “the faster we go, the more secure we become” on developing clean energy generation.

“Every wind turbine we put up, every solar panel we install, every piece of grid we construct helps protect families from future energy shocks,” he said.

While he struck a defiant tone towards people opposing clean power projects in local areas, he said it is important people living near new infrastructure benefit from it.

“If you host this clean energy infrastructure, there should be a benefit to your community from doing so.

“I think that’s a fair deal to make with people.

“But this Government is willing to go out and make the case… because this has got to happen.”