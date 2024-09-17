£1m Lottery winner builds golf course in garden for people with complex needs

A £1 million lottery winner who fulfilled his dream of creating a crazy golf course in his back garden is to welcome organisations supporting people with disabilities to test out his course.

David Lawrence, 68, from Leatherhead in Surrey, has been fundraising for more than 30 years and after winning £1 million on the National Lottery on September 16 2023 made it his mission to create a golf course, which he named Dave’s Putting Challenge, to host a community event.

He has invited local organisations, including the Leatherhead Swans, which is believed to be the largest multi-activity sports club for the disabled in the south of England, supported by the Physically Handicapped and Able-Bodied (Phab) charity.

He also invited Leatherhead Link, created by Mid-Surrey Mencap in Leatherhead, a day service providing support for those with learning disabilities and complex needs, and the Thursday Afternoon Group (TAG), where people living with complex needs meet together at the United Reform Church in Dorking, Surrey.

Mr Lawrence, who is retired but previously worked as a day service officer at Surrey County Council, hopes that his putting course will inspire people living with disabilities to play golf, which he said would feel like constantly “winning the National Lottery”.

David Lawrence is opening his crazy golf course to local organisations supporting people with disabilities and complex needs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Many years ago I provided support services for a young man who had learning difficulties. He was always very introverted except for the occasions we visited a local couple who had a small putting green in their garden and he would really come out of his shell,” he said.

“That was probably 20 years ago but I still remember the look of sheer joy on his face and if Dave’s Putting Challenge can help and inspire children and adults with learning difficulties and social care needs in the same way, that’s like winning the National Lottery every time.”

His golf course has three holes, each with a different theme, including Pudsey Bear to represent his fundraising for Children In Need, a jungle-themed putting hole featuring his granddaughter’s favourite animals, and an area known as the “Boccia Stadium” to celebrate the sport of boccia, a ball game introduced into the Paralympic Games in 1984 and which does not have an Olympic equivalent.

“On top of winning the National Lottery, this (creating a golf course) is also like another dream coming true, I can’t believe we did it,” he said.

“I am a big believer in the benefits of physically engaging activity for adults with social care needs, and as a level 2-trained instructor in the all-inclusive Paralympic sport of boccia, it felt very appropriate to have boccia represented on the course.”

David Lawrence adjusting the layout of one of his holes which is themed around the Paralympic sport of boccia (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Mr Lawrence has fundraised for national charities, including the BBC’s Children In Need which he has supported for more than 35 years, meeting Sir Terry Wogan in the process, but has no intention of stopping his fundraising efforts any time soon.

“People thought I might take it easier following the win but I am a true believer that it really is better to give than to receive and my fundraising and community work gives me so much joy, why would I stop?” he said.

He has run marathons and hosted several other events to support Children In Need, but hopes to continue raising money for the charity from his back garden.

“While the crazy golf course is a little easier to complete than a marathon, I hope it will be just as rewarding on the occasions we open up for Children In Need fundraising,” he said.

Mr Lawrence matched five numbers plus the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on September 16 2023 and discovered he won the £1 million jackpot the day after.

David Lawrence is opening his golf course to local organisations which help people who live with disabilities and complex needs (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He now makes up one of the 7,200 millionaires or multi-millionaires created since the lottery’s launch in 1994, according to the National Lottery.

Jane Giblin, 44, team leader at Leatherhead Link said: “This is a magical day out in the local community which is providing social skills, a sporting experience, friendships in a relaxed environment and also a chance for our ‘Linkers’ to try a completely new activity – crazy golf!

“Something like this, that can bring our local community together, is priceless.”

In November, the National Lottery will mark 30 years since its creation.