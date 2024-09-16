Lib Dems want to ‘play part’ in clearing last government’s ‘mess’ – Daisy Cooper

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper has said that her party wants to “play our part” in helping clearing the “mess” left by the last government, but pledged to hold Labour’s “feet to the fire” if they feel they are not doing the right things.

Speaking to the PA news agency from the party’s autumn conference, Ms Cooper said the party does not want to oppose for “opposition’s sake”.

The conference in Brighton is the party’s first since they won 72 MPs at the general election in July, many of which were gained from the Conservatives, who returned 121 MPs, with Labour now in Government with 411 MPs.

Asked about Lib Dem attacks on the Conservatives’ record, Ms Cooper said: “The Conservatives have left an almighty mess for the Labour government to clear up and we Liberal Democrats want to play our part in helping to clear up that mess. But we’ll also hold Labour’s feet to the fire.”

She added: “We’ve said that we want to be a constructive opposition, that means that where we think the Labour government are saying the right things and doing the right things then we’ll support them, but if they’re not saying the right things or doing the right things then we will hold their feet to the fire and we’ll say so.”

She went on: “We want to be a constructive opposition, rather than just opposing for opposition’s sake”.

The 72 MPs returned to Parliament at the general election marks the Lib Dems’ highest ever total, and puts them back in the position of third largest party for the first time since 2015.

Ms Cooper said that she has “no doubt whatsoever” that their parliamentary cohort will “make our presence felt” through means such as their increased number of Prime Minister’s questions, the three select committees they now chair, and the places they will get on committees.

She added: “We think that we will be a force to be reckoned with and we want to be a constructive opposition when we do so.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey with The Monday Group volunteers in Sussex (Will Durrant/PA)

Party leader Sir Ed Davey said on Monday that targeting Labour and the Conservatives is not an “either/or” for the party.

Asked about the Lib Dems’ “main focus”, Sir Ed Davey told ITV News: “Well, it’s not either/or, is it?

“I mean the truth is, if our new 72 Liberal Democrat MPs work hard, they can keep the trust of voters and get re-elected. They will work at that.

“You actually can’t take that for granted, that’s what the Conservatives did and they lost. So, we’re not going to do that, we are going to work really, really hard.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey jet skis into his party’s conference in Brighton on Saturday (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Ms Cooper was speaking to PA after her speech to the conference on Monday, in which she shared a personal story on her own health about when she was once told she had “just four days” to live when she was suffering from Crohn’s disease.

In the same interview, she said that the experience “really motivated” her to “campaign for our NHS and social care”.

Earlier on Monday, Sir Ed described health and care as “critical” for the economy.

He left the party conference to visit volunteers in the Sussex countryside, where he helped them replace a stile near Ditchling village.

He also saw inside Oldland Mill near Hassocks, and helped “wind” the restored structure, moving the sails manually into the wind.

“There are just too many people on waiting lists who want to be able to work again, who want to be fit for work again,” Sir Ed told PA.

“Unless they can see their GPs, unless they can get their hospital treatment, they won’t be able to go back to work and we need those people working. Employers are crying out for staff and if we get that we can boost our economy.”

Asked about Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ first Budget due on October 30, Sir Ed said: “I think NHS and care are absolutely critical, both to save our NHS and to get our economy going.”