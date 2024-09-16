Keir Starmer pledges to make Holocaust lessons mandatory for all children

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make sure every child in England learns about the Holocaust by making it a mandatory topic in schools.

As part of the Government’s curriculum review, the Prime Minister said studying the Holocaust would become a “critical, vital part of every single student’s identity”.

He added that he would fight to bring the country “back from the abyss of antisemitism”, comparing it to his experience of “changing” the Labour Party.

Sir Keir made the promises at a Holocaust Education Trust appeal dinner, during which he also committed to allocating £2.2 million to the Lessons from Auschwitz project.

Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz (Yakir Zur/PA)

The project offers students and teachers a course to increase understanding of the Holocaust, including a visit to the Nazi concentration camp in Poland and hearing the first-hand experiences of survivors.

One million Jewish people were murdered by the Nazis at Auschwitz-Birkenau during the Second World War as part of the Holocaust in which six million Jewish men, women and children were killed.

On Monday, Sir Keir told attendees at the dinner that his wife has visited Auschwitz but he is yet to do so.

In a speech, he said: “I know there is there is nothing quite as powerful as seeing it for yourself. My wife Vic has been, I must go. So I will join the Holocaust Educational Trust for one of these visits.

“This Government will continue funding Lessons from Auschwitz and I can confirm that tonight we are providing at least £2.2 million next year to do that.

“But look, we cannot stop there. It’s too important. This was the first year that participation in Holocaust Memorial Day fell, we can’t sit back and accept that.

“We’ve got to be bolder and more defiant about the national importance of Holocaust education.”

He added: “Tonight I am making two decisions in advance of that review. First, the Holocaust will remain on the curriculum come what may.

“And second, even schools who do not currently have to follow the national curriculum will have to teach the Holocaust when the new curriculum comes in.

“For the first time, studying the Holocaust will become a critical, vital part of every single student’s identity.

“And not just studying it, learning from it too. And above all, acting on its lessons.”

The Prime Minister said he intends to fight the “resurgence of antisemitism”.

He added: “We will not shy away from this. We will not be silent. We will not look the other way.

“We will call out antisemitism for what it is: hatred pure and simple.

“And we will fight this with everything that we have got. Just as I fought to bring my party back from the abyss of antisemitism, I promise you I will do the same in leading the country.

“So yes, we will build that national Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre. And build it next to Parliament.

“Boldly, proudly, unapologetically.”