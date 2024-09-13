Russia revokes accreditation of six diplomats at Britain’s Moscow embassy

Russia has revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow.

The FSB security service said the Russian foreign ministry has terminated the accreditation of six employees in the British Embassy in Moscow’s political department.

The move was in response to “numerous unfriendly steps” by London and after “signs of spying and sabotage” were found in the actions of the diplomats, the FSB said in a statement.

The news comes as Sir Keir Starmer meets US President Joe Biden in Washington and is expected to discuss Ukraine’s plea for restrictions to be lifted on using Western weaponry against Russian targets.

Concern about escalation has been one of the reasons why permission has not yet been given to Kyiv.

The US and UK this week announced further financial support for Ukraine, including a £600 million package from the UK and 717 million dollars (£550 million) from the US to meet immediate humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs.