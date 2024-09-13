First defendant to admit riot remanded in custody

A 32-year-old man who encouraged widespread disorder when a march turned violent last month in Sunderland has become the first in the UK to admit a charge of riot.

Kieran Usher, from Bramwell Road, Hendon, Sunderland, was masked when he gestured towards officers and the crowds in the city centre on August 2 in order to “encourage violence”, a previous court hearing was told.

He appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to admit the charge of riot and was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on September 27.

CCTV evidence showed Usher donning a face-covering before encouraging others to participate in violence and throwing a missile at nearby police.

He was later captured on camera as part of a large mob throwing missiles at officers.

Sophie Allinson Howells, defending, told Judge Tim Gittens that Usher had learning difficulties and asked for time to allow his GP records to be accessed.

The judge told Usher: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.

“You will receive a lot of credit for entering a guilty plea today.”

After the hearing, Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said: “It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland.

“He was filmed working with a group of at least twenty other people to rain missiles onto attending police officers.

“The co-ordinated and unlawful violence carried out by the group in this incident, the severity of which forced police to temporarily retreat from the assault, made a charge of riot wholly appropriate in this case.

“The events of that evening also created immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents, with significant damage caused to local businesses.

“We would like to praise the response of Northumbria Police, who effectively tackled the immediate situation while also securing key evidence to help us build robust cases against the perpetrators of this violence.

“The Crown Prosecution Service will continue to work alongside our criminal justice partners to ensure that anyone threatening the communities we serve are swiftly brought to justice for their actions.”

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court last month, District Judge Zoe Passfield watched a series of video clips and said they showed he had “a willingness to engage in large-scale disorder”.

Riot carries a maximum sentence of 10 years and is a more serious charge than violent disorder, which most other defendants from the recent nationwide trouble have faced.

Usher was the first adult to be charged with riot, following a 15-year-old boy, also from Sunderland, having had his violent disorder charge upgraded to riot.

The disorder in Sunderland saw hundreds gather for a march through the city centre which then splintered off towards a mosque where officers in riot gear who were protecting it came under sustained attack.

Trouble continued late into the evening, with more attacks on police in the city centre, including having beer barrels thrown at them, fire extinguishers set off in their faces, a car set on fire, a vape shop being looted and a Citizens’ Advice Bureau being torched.

Yobs also tried to rip out gravestones from Sunderland’s historic Minster to break up and use as missiles.