UK data centres to be designated as ‘critical infrastructure’

Data centres in the UK are to be designated as critical national infrastructure in an effort to protect them from cyber attacks or IT blackouts, the Government has said.

The buildings store much of the data generated in the UK – including photos taken on smartphones, financial information and NHS records.

By now being categorised as Critical National Infrastructure (CNI), it means data centres will be on the same footing as water, energy and emergency service systems and therefore receive greater government support to anticipate and recover from major incidents such as cyber-attacks, outages or environmental disasters.

The Government said the move, which is the first new CNI designation in almost a decade, will not only help protect critical data infrastructure but also provide businesses with reassurance to help boost economic growth in an increasingly digital world.

The data centre industry already generates an estimated £4.6 billion a year in revenues, and the UK is currently home to the highest number of data centres in western Europe.

“Data centres are the engines of modern life, they power the digital economy and keep our most personal information safe,” Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said.

“Bringing data centres into the Critical National Infrastructure regime will allow better co-ordination and co-operation with the Government against cyber criminals and unexpected events.”

The move to give CNI status to the sector comes as the Government also welcomed a proposed £3.75 billion investment in creating Europe’s largest data centre in Hertfordshire by data firm DC01UK, which it said will create more than 700 jobs locally and support thousands more across the country.

“The huge £3.75 billion private investment announced today in Hertfordshire is a vote of confidence in those plans and a clear example of my determination to ensure technological advancements are helping to grow our economy and create wealth across the country,” Mr Kyle added.

Earlier this week, Amazon Web Services (AWS) also announced plans to invest £8 billion in the UK over the next five years on building, operating and maintaining data centres – for which it is one of the world’s biggest providers.