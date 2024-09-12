Tribute event to complete Great North Run for competitor who died called off

The organiser of a tribute to a Great North Run competitor who died before he could finish the route has had to call off the event for safety reasons.

Hundreds or even thousands of people had backed an idea to finish the final 2.1 miles of the half marathon route which Sam Wealleans, 29, could not complete before he collapsed on Sunday.

Beautician Stephanie Cochrane, 32, came up with the idea, which she shared on a Facebook page set up to honour him, with the idea of starting the final leg of the route on Prince Edward Road in South Shields, South Tyneside, on Sunday morning.

Around 2,000 people joined the page and many said they intended to come along, but there has not been enough time to organise road closures and implement other safety measures for such a big event.

Ms Cochrane, from North Tyneside, told the PA news agency: “When we initially started, there was three of us intending to run from the 11th mile, along the path.

“Never in a million years did I think that less than 24 hours later, there would be close to 2,000 people in the group, with the majority saying they wanted to come along.”

She said instead of starting at the 11th mile, which is in a residential area, she and a few friends and family will make their way along the wide, grassed area on the sea front to where the race finishes.

Ms Cochrane understood the safety concerns that have been raised, adding: “The last thing I would want is for there to be any accidents or incidents.”

South Tyneside Council, while backing the sentiment of the event, was concerned about the numbers possibly taking part, given that there was not enough time for the organisers to implement the necessary measures.

A South Tyneside Council spokesperson said: “We are saddened by Sam’s death and our hearts go out to all of his family and friends at this time.

“It is heartening that people are coming together to finish the run in tribute to Sam.

“As chair of the Safety Advisory Group, we have offered to work with the event organiser, to look to deliver an event of this nature properly, planned and safely in the future.”

A similar event in Mr Wealleans’ hometown of Newbiggin, Northumberland, and not on public roads, has been arranged for Sunday September 29.

An online fundraiser in support of the mental health charity Mind, the good cause Mr Wealleans backed, has reached £25,000 by Thursday morning, and a separate fund for his daughter had raised £5,905.

Mr Wealleans was taking part in the run in memory of his sister Carly and a close friend.