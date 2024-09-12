Navy and RAF shadow Russian ships and planes

The Royal Navy has shadowed a Russian attack submarine and corvette through the English Channel while RAF jets were scrambled to monitor two of Vladimir Putin’s aircraft.

In the past week Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke monitored the progress of Kilo-class submarine Novorossiysk and a supporting tug as it passed through the Dover Strait before a similar operation to shadow the corvette Stoiky and a tanker.

Patrol ship HMS Tyne was also involved in the operation to monitor the Stoiky.

The Royal Navy offshore patrol vessel HMS Tyne (Andrew Matthews/PA)

On Wednesday, two RAF Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth were scrambled to intercept a pair of Bear-F maritime reconnaissance aircraft operating near the UK, although they did not enter UK sovereign airspace.

Defence Secretary John Healey said: “This Government is committed to making the UK secure at home and strong abroad.

“Efforts by the Royal Navy and RAF over the last two weeks demonstrate their selfless commitment to protecting our national security.

“I’d like to thank those members of our armed forces who took part in this operation, their professionalism and skill was on full display while working seamlessly with our Nato allies to uphold international standards.”

Typhoon fighter jets were scrambled to monitor the Russian Bear-F aircraft (Jane Barlow/PA)

The RAF and Royal Navy are frequently called on to monitor Russian planes and vessels as they travel near the UK, but the activity comes at a time of heightened tension as a result of the war in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the recent activity on the eve of a key meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden in Washington, where the issue of support for Ukraine will be discussed.

The UK and US have faced calls from Ukraine to give permission to allow long-range weapons supplied to Kyiv to be used to strike targets such as airbases within Russia.