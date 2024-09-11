What the papers say – September 11

Mounting pressure over planned changes to winter fuel payments continues to dominate Wednesday’s headlines.

The Guardian, Daily Mail and Daily Express focus on the spending cuts, revealing the Government is facing increased pressure to stop the changes.

The i reports the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rachel Reeves will push ahead with other cuts, even after a revolt from within Labour ranks.

The Times and The Daily Telegraph both lead on news that Ukraine could be given the green light to use long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.

The European Union’s top court has ordered Apple to pay back 13 billion euros (£10.95 billion) in back taxes to Ireland, the Financial Times reports.

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle told an inquest into the death of Steve Dymond after appearing on his show that it had taken a “huge toll” on his life, according to Metro.

The Daily Mirror claims BBC staff were told to hand over their phones as part of the network’s probe into Strictly Come Dancing bullying allegations.

And the Daily Star hints a long-awaited wedding could take place on the final episode of Gavin and Stacey.