Union votes in favour of 4.5% wage rise for ScotRail general workers

A union has voted to accept a pay offer from ScotRail after negotiating a “significant boost” in wages.

Unite said on Tuesday that its 300-plus members employed by the railway operator had voted to accept a pay rise of 4.5%, backdated from April for a year, by 91%.

Unite is the first of the rail unions to declare the position of its membership on the pay offer, with fellow unions TSSA, Aslef and RMT yet to make an official decision, though the latter two have said the offer was reasonable.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s ScotRail membership have given their overwhelming support to a decent wage deal.

“We are pleased to have successfully negotiated a significant boost to our members’ take-home pay.”

The 300-plus general workers at ScotRail maintain, overhaul and repair services for the railway rolling stock.

Unite says that without them, the railway cannot operate properly.

The bargaining structure for general workers at ScotRail covering engineers is separate from drivers which is covered by different arrangements.

Pat McIlvogue, Unite industrial officer, said: “The ScotRail pay offer is a credible one. It provides a solid platform for securing better jobs, pay and conditions going forward.”

Aslef, last month, withdrew strike action ballots after it deemed the offer “acceptable”, instead holding a referendum on the offer, which closes on September 25.

Jim Baxter, Aslef executive committee member, said: “After the latest round of talks with ScotRail, we are pleased to report that the latest offer made to our members is one that the Aslef negotiating team thinks is acceptable.

“Our ballot for industrial action has now been withdrawn and a referendum of our members, on the offer, will now be held.

“The negotiating team and executive committee are recommending that members accept this offer.”

TSSA previously described the pay offer as “reasonable”, but its members are yet to make a decision.

A spokesperson previously said: “TSSA received the results of its industrial action ballot on Friday August 23.

“Whilst the results demonstrated a strong appetite for industrial action, talks had continued throughout the balloting period, and we have received a reasonable offer from ScotRail.

“We will act in good faith on that offer.

“TSSA is a democratic trade union and all decisions ultimately rest with our members.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “We’re pleased that Unite members have voted to accept this pay offer.

“This deal offers very real benefits for staff and is fair and affordable.”

Transport Scotland was approached for comment as was RMT and Aslef.

TSSA did not wish to make further comment.