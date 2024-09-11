Teachers vote to accept improved pay offer

Teachers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of accepting a 4.27% pay offer from councils.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union had recommended members approve the offer ahead of a consultative ballot.

The results show 95% of members voted in favour of accepting the offer, with 5% voting against.

Leaders described the offer as a “first step in the restoration of teachers’ pay to the equivalent of pre-austerity levels”.

Earlier this year teachers rejected an initial offer from councils which would have seen a 2% uplift from August and a further increase of 1% from May next year.

The latest offer from Cosla is for a 4.27% increase across all grades effective from August, and covering the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT) pay year from August 2024 to July 2025.

Des Morris, convener of the EIS salaries committee, said: “Following months of negotiations, employers tabled an improved 4.27% pay offer to all teachers last week.

“The EIS salaries committee met to discuss the offer, and agreed that it was the best offer that could currently be achieved through negotiation. The committee then unanimously agreed to put the offer to our members, with a recommendation that it should be accepted.

“Our members have weighed up the offer over the past week, and have now voted overwhelmingly to agree with the recommendation of the salaries committee in that the offer should be accepted.

EIS boss Andrea Bradley said the deal will ‘provide some welcome pay stability’ for teachers (PA)

“As a result of this very clear mandate from our members, the EIS will now take this position to accept the offer into tomorrow’s SNCT meetings.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “EIS members have voted decisively to accept this 4.27% pay offer.

“The offer, which comes after a long period of negotiation, is above both the CPI and RPI measures of inflation, is undifferentiated across all pay grades, and marks an important first step on the road towards restoring the real-terms pay of Scotland’s teachers to pre-austerity levels.

“This offer, which was achieved without the need to declare a dispute or engage in any form of industrial action, will provide some welcome pay stability for our members over the coming year.

“With the matter of pay now heading towards conclusion, the attention of the EIS will remain on the other pressing matters facing teachers – including the declining numbers of teachers employed across Scotland, most markedly at present in Glasgow, the lack of permanent teaching posts for many newer entrants to the profession, and the crippling levels of workload which continue to be imposed on teachers in schools right across the country.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Cabinet Secretary welcomes the overwhelming decision by EIS members to back this enhanced pay offer for teachers – which has been supported by an additional £29 million in Scottish Government funding.

“We hope this offer is ratified by the SNCT when it meets tomorrow.”