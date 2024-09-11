Swinney calls for release of Sikh activist jailed in India for seven years

Scotland’s First Minister has called for the release of a blogger imprisoned in India for almost seven years.

Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist from Dumbarton, was in Punjab, northern India, for his wedding in 2017 when his family said he was arrested and bundled into an unmarked car.

He is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty as a result of his campaigning for Sikh rights.

In 2022, A United Nations panel acknowledged Mr Johal had been arbitrarily detained in India.

Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested at a family wedding in 2017 (Family handout/PA Wire)

Speaking after meeting with Mr Johal’s family, John Swinney said he is “gravely concerned” for Mr Johal and joined calls for his immediate release, praising the “resilience” of his relatives.

Mr Johal’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, has campaigned for him to be set free.

In July, following the general election, a Sikh action group called on the Foreign Secretary David Lammy to use his first trip to India to push for Mr Johal’s release.

Mr Swinney said it was not a devolved issue but pledged to “use every lever” to call for Mr Johal’s release.

The First Minister said: “I am gravely concerned at the continued detention of Jagtar Singh Johal and allegations of his mistreatment and torture in custody.

“Jagtar should be released immediately in line with the recommendations of the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

“Jagtar has now been imprisoned for almost seven years and this remains an extremely difficult and distressing time for his family who have shown extraordinary resilience in the face of this ordeal.

“Although this issue is reserved, I and the Scottish Government will continue lobbying the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office and UK Government to use every lever at their disposal to call for Jagtar’s release, and raise the case with Indian authorities on Mr Johal’s behalf.”