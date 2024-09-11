Emergency services attend after man falls from balcony in Glasgow art gallery

An art gallery in Glasgow has been closed to the public after a man fell from a balcony.

Emergency services attended Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art to treat the man after being notified at about 12.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood that paramedics and police are still at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Royal Exchange Square after reports a man had fallen from height inside an art gallery.

“Inquiries are ongoing. Officers remain at the scene.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.23 to attend an incident on Royal Exchange Square, Glasgow.

“We dispatched one ambulance, one paramedic response unit and one trauma team to the scene.”

Glasgow Life, which runs the city’s cultural and sports services, said the gallery will remain closed for the rest of the day and will reopen on Thursday at 10am.

The gallery in the city centre recently hosted the Cut & Run show exhibition of work by street artist Banksy.

It is also known for the traffic cone which famously sits on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue outside the venue.